KISS Forced To Postpone More Shows Due To Gene Simmons’ Positive COVID Test

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days ago, legendary glam-rock band KISS had to postpone a concert in Birmingham, Pennsylvania, after their singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, he recovered, but now it seems like his fellow bandmate, Gene Simmons contracted the virus, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band announced the sad news via their social media, saying Simmons experiences “mild symptoms.”

