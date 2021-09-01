Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar softens after ADP; euro hits one-month high

By Reuters
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar index fell 0.203% and hit a new one-month low of 92.376. The euro was up 0.3% to $1.1843, after rising to as much as 1.1857, its highest level since Aug. 5. The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market missed expectations by a wide margin, while the euro climbed to a one-month high on inflation worries.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adp#European Central Bank#Inflation#Interest Rates#Adp#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Reuters#Qe#Ecb#German#Bundesbank#Pepp#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near one-month low on bets Fed to delay taper

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report fuelled some expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay the start of its stimulus tapering. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: USD bounces as yields rise

USD (USDIndex 92.60) rallies on back of rising yields & equity wobbles. Yields rallied as Treasuries slipped, (10yr 1.37%). Equities stalled – USA500 -15 at 4520 (Dow lost -0.76%), Nasdaq flat. USAFUTS at 4521, post Labor Day profit taking, cyclicals slipped, tech held on. (MS talks of 10-15% pull back).
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar marks one-week top amid higher U.S. yields, ECB caution

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a one-week peak against major peers on Wednesday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, ticked up 0.05% to 92.580, after earlier touching...
StocksCNBC

European stocks pull back as markets battle nerves over growth, ECB meeting

LONDON — European stocks retreated on Wednesday, reflecting cautious trade in global markets amid nervousness over economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7% by mid-afternoon, with autos dropping 1.6% to lead losses while travel and leisure stocks climbed 1.1%. European investors are also...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar gains as yields hold near recent highs before ECB meeting

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, gained 0.18% to 92.70, the highest since Sept. 1. The euro was last down 0.25% on the day at $1.1812, the lowest since Sept. 1. The dollar hit a one-week high against peers on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields held...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Could See Three-Month Highs if ECB Pares Back Pandemic QE Programme

- EUR/USD eyeing 1.18 amid third corrective setback. - But any QE cutback from ECB could revive appetite. - Placing three-month highs above 1.19 in contention. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1750. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar rate was...
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields fall on Wednesday

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday following record jobs opening data from the Labor Department. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 4 basis points to 1.333% at around 2:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 3 basis points, falling to 1.95%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats after cautious RBA decision

The Australian dollar retreated after the relatively cautious interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%, where they have been in the past 13 months. The bank also left its quantitative easing policy unchanged, pledging to buy A$4 billion per week until mid-February. This was a $A1 billion decline from its recent purchases. The cautious tone was mostly because Australia is currently battling a new wave of the pandemic in New South Wales and Victoria.
Marketsinvesting.com

Euro May Hit Ceiling as ECB Decision Approaches

(Bloomberg) -- Don’t read too much into the euro’s recent bout of strength -- its headwinds are continuing to swirl. The common currency has advanced nearly 2% since Aug. 20 as dovish signals from the Federal Reserve weighed on the dollar. Yet with the European Central Bank’s policy decision just around the corner, and the pandemic damping the prospect of a hawkish shift, it may be running out of steam.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term. European bourses are expected...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar finds footing as traders look to ECB

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. data to gauge the policy outlook, while the Aussie blipped briefly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its tapering plans. The greenback held the euro below $1.19...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Fed's tapering to alleviate the risk of yen appreciation – Natixis

On the back of a fast-economic recovery and rising inflation in the US, Fed Chair Powell formally announced that the Federal Reserve would start tapering this year at the recent Jackson Hole Central Bank gathering. Who can benefit the most from the Fed’s tapering? In the opinion of Alicia Garcia Herrero, Chief Economist Asia Pacific at Natixis, the Bank of Japan.
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Pares NFP-Led Losses, Focus Turns To ECB

Dollar off lows, yields edge up as investors digest mixed jobs report. Global equities rally, led by China and Japan, spurred by stimulus hopes. Aussie slips ahead of RBA decision, euro eyes ECB meeting. Dollar recoups some losses as Fed outlook little changed. The US dollar is recovering from one-month...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Central Bank Tightening Fears Cool

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.7%, with tech stocks adding 1.6%...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-to-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Gains Seen into ECB Event

- EUR/USD to struggle near-term says Crédit Agricole. Above: ECB headquarters, Frankfurt. Image © European Central Bank, reproduced under CC licensing. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1750-1.1780. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate starts the new week softer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy