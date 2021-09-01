Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data

By Reuters
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent crude futures for November gained 49 cents, or 0.7%, to touch $72.12 a barrel by 0414 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October was at $69.00 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.7%. Oil prices recovered on Wednesday, after a U.S. industry report showed crude inventories...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Eia#Api#Phillips Futures#Reuters#Hurricane Ida#Exxon Mobil#Baton Rouge#Rystad Energy#Anz Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for November fell 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.33 per barrel...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

EIA: Permian continues to buck downward trends of other basins

As measured by the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin continues to buck the downward trends experienced by the nation’s other producing regions. According to the EIA, associated natural gas production declines in the five major producing regions in 2020 – except for the Permian Basin, which increased both oil and associated gas production. However, the Permian’s increase in associated gas production could not offset declines in the other four major basins – the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Anadarko. Associated natural gas production fell 4.1 percent from 2019 levels to 14.2 billion cubic feet – accompanying a 9.2 percent drop in oil production from the five basins.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Wednesday as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida and protesters blocked exports from two Libyan ports. Brent was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $72.75 a barrel at 1340 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles up 1% on low U.S. output after hurricane

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Wednesday and settled up more than 1% as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida. Brent settled up91 cents, or 1.3%, at $72.60 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 95...
IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities

Crude oil sees rough start to week as growth concerns ramp up. Copper’s lackluster performance continues amid rising virus cases. US Dollar gains on safe-haven flows, pressuring commodities. Crude oil, copper, and iron ore prices are down this week as a wave of risk aversion moves through global markets. Investors...
TrafficCNBC

Oil climbs on slow U.S. supply return after Hurricane Ida

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in rebuilding output, although gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns about the impact on demand of rising coronavirus infections. Brent was up 78 cents, or 1.1%, at $72.47 a barrel, and U.S. West...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

With U.S. producers, oil prices rose at their midweek trading sessions, reducing overnight losses. Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf of Mexico nine days ago, leaving operations crippled. After losing 1.4% on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures are up 0.2% at $68 per barrel.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Gulf Coast Output Still Disrupted by Ida

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Wednesday, helped by the continued disruption of output from U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers in the wake of Hurricane Ida. By 9 AM ET (1300 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.6% at $69.45 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 1.3% at $72.65 a barrel.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday, also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 6.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by about 3.7 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 7.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, and 2 million barrels for distillates. October West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.40 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $69.30 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy Industrypnwag.net

DeHaan: COVID Continues To Drive Oil Markets, OPEC

The “new norm” that we saw in 2020 has continued for most, if not all of 2021. COVID-19 case counts continue to dictate where oil prices move, and while demand for oil has rebounded from the lows we saw last year, along with oil prices,. “Oil production is lagging behind...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower Amid Ongoing Demand Worries

Investing.com -- Oil prices retreated Tuesday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cut in crude prices and the disappointing U.S. jobs report raised doubts about the strength of the global economic recovery. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.1% at $68.52 a...
Industryrigzone.com

Oil Drops as Stronger Dollar Overshadows Bullish Data

Oil closed lower for a second session as the dollar rose, offsetting bullish Chinese trade data and continued production outages in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Oil closed lower for a second session as the dollar rose, offsetting bullish Chinese trade data and continued production outages in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
TrafficCNBC

Oil slips ahead of U.S. jobs report

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.90 a barrel. Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil set for second weekly gain as stockpiles drop, dollar eases

(Sept 3): Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain, supported by signs that the global crude market is tightening and a weaker U.S. currency. West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early trade, but was still up 1.6% since last Friday. U.S. government data this week showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories in the run-up to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. The dollar has retreated, making commodities including crude cheaper for overseas buyers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy