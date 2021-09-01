Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

By Stephen Schaefer
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I was finishing this column of new DVD releases, it struck me that here we are in our troubled 21st century and we still seek, still watch, still enjoy movies that were made and seen before we were born in many cases. Lon Chaney’s magnificent film version of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ – one of many since Victor Hugo’s masterpiece was published in 1832 – is 98 years young. It remains one of the silent era’s most potent titles, carried by Chaney’s remarkable physical transformation and emotional transparency.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Winters
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
George Stevens
Person
Wayne Knight
Person
Montgomery Clift
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
George Eastman
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Carl Reiner
Person
Tarantino
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Nick Newell
Person
Lon Chaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Film#Texas Football#Hollywood Mine#Greeks#American#American#The Allied Forces#Gunga Din#Paramount Pictures#Sun#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Sweden
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Western star Constance Towers talks working with John Wayne, William Holden in 'Horse Soldiers': 'Pure luck'

Constance Towers has led a decadeslong career in Hollywood – and her work is far from over. While many fans recognize her as vengeful Helena Cassadine on "General Hospital," the statuesque blonde originally lassoed in fame with two John Ford Westerns, "The Horse Soldiers" (1959) and "Sergeant Rutledge" (1960). In "The Horse Soldiers," she starred alongside heavy hitters John Wayne and William Holden, whom she still remembers fondly to this day.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Hayley Mills became a Disney darling at 12. Her new memoir recalls how it went from there.

- - - By Hayley Mills's reckoning, it was the "role that got away." At the age of 14, the British actress was approached by Stanley Kubrick to star in the film version of "Lolita." "I could see it was a good part," she recalls. She even saw a bit of her innocent self in Nabokov's nymphet: "She was teetering on the brink of womanhood, like me. ... She wants her own way, she's moody, she wants to be treated like a grown-up, but behaves like a child. I got all that." But Mills's parents turned down the role on her behalf, and if they hadn't, it's a safe bet that her employer, Walt Disney (having already vetoed her for "Exodus" and "The Children's Hour") would have sent both Kubrick and Humbert packing. "Disney's daughter," as Mills calls herself, would remain Disney property.
Salem, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie: An Updated Cast List

Salem's Lot, first hitting shelves in 1975, was only the second Stephen King novel that was published, but to date it remains a favorite among Constant Readers. This being the case, it's little surprise that Hollywood has attempted to bring the story to life multiple times: the first being the two-part TV movie that came out in 1979, and the second being the exact same format and playing on the small screen in 2004. Now, writer/director Gary Dauberman is in the process of making the first ever big screen incarnation of the beloved book, and to help him do it he's started to put together an excellent ensemble.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

Oscar Micheaux, Hollywood's First Black Movie Mogul

The year 1986 was a critical one for Black voices in cinema, and not simply because director Spike Lee made his directorial debut with She’s Gotta Have It. It was also the year the Directors Guild of America bestowed a Golden Jubilee Special Directorial Award on late filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, an important but often-overlooked pioneer in the earliest days of the movies.
MoviesKansas City Star

Fall movie calendar, from ‘Venom’ to ‘King Richard’

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix): A documentary chronicling the friendship between the boxing legend and the civil rights leader. “The Card Counter” (In theaters): Oscar Isaac plays a professional gambler and a former serviceman who encounters a young man (Tye Sheridan) bent on revenge in Paul Schrader's latest.
Moviesgivemeastoria.com

When Astoria Was America’s Hollywood

Gloria Swanson, star of the silent screen and famous for classics like Sunset Boulevard, said of making movies in Queens in her 1980 autobiography, Swanson on Swanson: “Every day we drove across the Queensboro Bridge to the new studio in Astoria in the borough of Queens. It was certainly not another Hollywood. The place was full of free spirits, defectors, refugees, who’re all trying to get away from Hollywood and its restrictions. There was a wonderful sense of revolution and innovation in the studio in Queens.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Is Hollywood’s Documentary Boom Too Much of a Good Thing?

Once upon a time, asking audiences to watch a documentary was like asking them to do their homework or eat their broccoli — sure, it’d be good for ’em, but they probably wouldn’t have a ton of fun doing it. Early docs were often weighed down by heavy topics (a lot of war content) and dry, straightforward presentations (think newsreels). Eventually, filmmakers began introducing cinematic touches and more dynamism to documentary storytelling, though progress was slow. In 1922, “Nanook of the North,” the first feature doc, incorporated staged and fictionalized elements. The Sixties brought direct cinema and cinema verité, the fly-on-the-wall...
Entertainmentlakeplacidnews.com

ON THE SCENE: Are the Hollywood’s best days ahead?

The Hollywood Theatre in AuSable Forks is being transformed from a two-screen movie house back to a single hall venue that can showcase films, dance, concerts, and a lot more. Nearly 100 years ago, much of downtown AuSable Forks was destroyed by fire. One of the first significant investments made to help rebuild the downtown was the opening of the fireproof Hollywood AuSable Theater, a venue that local leaders hoped would stimulate investment into rebuilding the town center and bring year-round entertainment to the community.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Say goodbye to summer with the movies

Just as quickly as it began, the summer is winding down. If you’re trying to cherish these last summer moments, here are a few mvovies to set the mood before autumn rolls around. “Point Break” – Young FBI agent Johnny Utah must go undercover as his next assignment, tasked with...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito Unite for Retirement Home Noir 'Sniff'

Helmed by Taylor Hackford, the Oscar-winning director behind “Ray,” the film follows detective Joe Mulwray (Freeman) and partner William Keys (DeVito) as they investigate a high-end luxury retirement community after the mysterious deaths of two of its residents. What starts out as a normal case quickly turns strange, as the detective duo uncover a hidden underworld of sex, drugs and murder controlled by senior living community kingpin Harvey Stride (Pacino) and his femme fatale enforcer The Spider (Mirren).
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood’: Dustin Hoffman, Sam Neill, Eileen Atkins, Derek Jacobi, Aidan Turner & Roger Allam To Lead Golden Age Comedy — TIFF Market

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man), Emmy nominee Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), BAFTA winner Eileen Atkins (The Crown), BAFTA winner Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), IFTA nominee Aidan Turner (The Hobbit), Endeavour star Roger Allam and Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow are set to lead cast in feature comedy Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood, which is being launched for the TIFF market. Set in 1933, the movie will chart how celebrated playwright, George Bernard Shaw (Jacobi), visited Hollywood with his formidable wife, Charlotte (Atkins). The idea of turning Shaw’s most successful play, Pygmalion, into a film was a hot topic of conversation as the...
MoviesPosted by
Page Six

The 7 movies Michael K. Williams wanted you to watch

Michael K. Williams, who died this week at age 54, may be best known for his acclaimed TV performances on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” but the actor was also a cinema connoisseur. The film buff had roles in many movies over the years, such as the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy