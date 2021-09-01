Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine
As I was finishing this column of new DVD releases, it struck me that here we are in our troubled 21st century and we still seek, still watch, still enjoy movies that were made and seen before we were born in many cases. Lon Chaney’s magnificent film version of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ – one of many since Victor Hugo’s masterpiece was published in 1832 – is 98 years young. It remains one of the silent era’s most potent titles, carried by Chaney’s remarkable physical transformation and emotional transparency.www.bostonherald.com
