An 11-month-old pet cougar was rescued from an apartment in New York City after its owner called for help

An 11-month-old, 80-pound cougar was removed from an apartment in the Bronx, New York, last week. Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP

Officials said they rescued a pet cougar from an apartment in the Bronx, New York, last week.

The owner contacted a sanctuary when the cat grew and she realized it could be dangerous, a report said.

The cat was sent for a checkup at the Bronx Zoo and will live at a wildlife sanctuary in Arkansas.

An 11-month-old cougar cub was rescued from a New York City apartment last week, the nonprofit Humane Society of the United States said on Monday.

The 80-pound cougar, named Sasha, was rescued on Thursday from a home in the Bronx by the New York City Police Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Humane Society, and the Bronx Zoo, a press release said .

The owner, who the New York Post identified as Miranda Rodriguez, surrendered the cougar to the officials, the press release said.

The owner had reached out to a sanctuary when the cat started growing and she realized it might be dangerous, officials told the New York Daily News .

The cat was taken to the Bronx Zoo to be examined by veterinarians over the weekend before being sent to Turpentine Creek , an accredited wildlife sanctuary in Arkansas that says it houses "abandoned, abused, and neglected big cats."

Turpentine Creek did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

"This cougar is relatively lucky that her owners recognized a wild cat is not fit to live in an apartment or any domestic environment," Kelly Donithan, the director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society, said in the press release.

"I've never seen a cougar in the wild, but I've seen them on leashes, smashed into cages, and crying for their mothers when breeders rip them away. I've also seen the heartbreak of owners, like in this case, after being sold not just a wild animal, but a false dream that they could make a good 'pet,'" Donithan added.

Emily McCormack, an animal curator for Turpentine Creek, told the Daily News: "Those claws and those teeth and the pressure of the bite. You cannot take the wild out of these animals. Eventually something bad would have happened."

Rodriguez told the Post on Monday that the cat "was a pet to me at the end of the day, so I'm still grieving about the whole situation."

New York is no stranger to dangerous animals living in private homes. In 2003, the NYPD removed a 350-pound Bengal tiger from a Harlem apartment, The New York Times reported . In 2005, two 50-pound leopard cubs were found in the basement of a home on Long Island, The Times said .

The Big Cat Public Safety Act , which was reintroduced in Congress this year, would make the possession of big cats illegal and would bar exhibitors from allowing people to have direct contact with cubs.