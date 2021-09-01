Cancel
Fauquier County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fauquier by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for northern Virginia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER AND EAST CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES At 143 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bealeton, or 15 miles south of Warrenton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lois, Richardsville, Morrisville, Goldvein and Sumerduck. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

