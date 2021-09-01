Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson student gets experience to train like an astronaut

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
Posted by 
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO05s_0bj2GkfE00

The next big space discovery might be made by a Tucson student.

Space camp scholar winner, Liza Granados is the lucky recipient of the 'LEGO City Let’s Go Campaign from 2019.'

This summer she attended space camp in Huntsville, Alabama. She was able to participate in a special form of astronaut training, something she says was a dream come true.

Liza said "I thought I knew, but there is so much to learn. I think there's still a lot more to learn about astronomy. It meant a lot. Kids like me don't really get an opportunity to go to that, so I was just really grateful."

She hopes to one day contribute to the next big scientific discovery.

Liza was one of three students from Arizona chosen to attend the prestigious camp.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Industry
Huntsville, AL
Industry
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Alabama Education
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Tucson, AZ
Education
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Huntsville, AL
Education
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut Training#Mobile Devices#Scientific Discovery#The Lego City#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy