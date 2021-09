August 30, 2021 — (KUTV) - In part two of his conversation with University of Utah Mark Harlan, Dave Fox asked Harlan about the future of the BYU-Utah Football series in light of the ever changing landscape of college football. Harlan also talked about his view of the PAC-12/BIG10/ACC alliance as well as the effects of the new NIL rules (athletes ability to make money in college) and how they effect sports and the student athletes. Here's Dave Fox with Utah AD Mark Harlan, Part 2.