Public Health

COVID-19 recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees reports indicate that Social Security’s massive trust […]

State
Washington State
Health
Social Security
Economy
Public Health
Coronavirus
