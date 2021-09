On a daily time frame, HMTL share consolidated from July 22 until July 27. Today, the scrip delivered a small break out with above-average volumes. Note that during the last 42 days of consolidation, the share has taken support at a level of 60 on the RSI line and today has bounced to 65. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (or MACD) line is crossing the signal line from below. This shown inherent strength in the stock and is a positive indication for an upward movement. Positional traders can enter above Rs 1,490 with a stop loss of Rs 1,378 on a daily closing basis.