Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to get raise, contract extension soon
The Texas A&M Board of Regents will approve a raise and contract extension for head football coach Jimbo Fisher in the near future, according to multiple reports. Fisher, who is starting his fourth year with the Aggies, will get a 10-year deal paying him $9 million per season. Fisher is working under a 10-year, $75-million deal he signed when he came from Florida State. The Houston Chronicle first reported the deal, citing university insiders. TexAgs.com later reported the same figures without attribution.myaggienation.com
