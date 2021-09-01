CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This One-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads To Hidden Waterfalls And A Waterfall Swimming Hole

By Ben Jones
The retreat of the last glacier sculpted the land of Wisconsin in many beautiful ways and in Sauk County, it left a place that’s simply incredible. Pewit’s Nest State Natural Area is a nature preserve that holds a hidden place that’s worth seeking out. A short hike will take you there and you can experience a scene that’s as refreshing as it is beautiful. Here’s what you need to know about the hike to Pewit’s Nest.

Pewit's Nest is located west of Baraboo and northwest of Devil’s Lake State Park, another gorgeous area that’s a product of former glaciers. You might want to visit both parks if you are in the area.

Alltrails / Derrik Mueller

The trail at Pewit's Nest is easy to follow and about a mile long. It will take you through a forest of red cedar, white pine, hemlock, and yellow birch.

Alltrails / Carol Kaiser

The trail descends into a glacier-carved gorge. It’s an interesting and easy hike, making it great for families with small kids.

Alltrails / Diane Whisman

So why is this place called Pewit's Nest? It was named after an early settler who had a home up on the rocks that resembled a nest. That home is long gone, as is a water-powered mill that once churned away here.

Alltrails / Cody Blum

Skillet Creek cuts through the soft sandstone, forming a series of waterfalls and pot holes. Trails will take you to spots where to can walk into the creek’s cool waters.

Alltrails / Keri Dowen

You can wade into the water here but the once-popular activity of cliff jumping is prohibited. Many people have gotten seriously hurt jumping from the cliffs. The natural area is still well worth a visit and the views are unforgettable – It’s a great place for scenic photos.

Alltrails / Diane Whisman

Pewit’s Nest State Natural Area is open daily from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Be sure to wear good walking or hiking shoes as the trail can get muddy in spots. Some bug spray is also a good idea in warmer months. Can you keep a secret? Here are some more places to explore that only the locals know about.

The post This One-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads To Hidden Waterfalls And A Waterfall Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State .

