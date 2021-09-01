Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

'We'll endure': Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters

By JAY REEVES
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THxAw_0bj2EUYu00
Hurricane Ida Jason Ledet relieves a tool as he works in a destroyed bowling alley as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

HOUMA, La. — (AP) — Main Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida.

Metal roofs peeled off buildings cover the sidewalks, and red bricks from a collapsed building mingle with big chunks of broken glass on a corner.

A man cleaning up damage throws a piece of roofing from atop Mardi Gras Hall, a bingo parlor, and it lands with a thud. A block away, broken limbs from giant oaks make it all but impossible to walk across a once shady square.

“It’s like a bomb went off and just blew off houses’ roofs, flattened trees, snapped them like matchsticks,” said Michael Cobb, taking in the destruction Tuesday from his front porch a couple of blocks away.

Cobb's home, built from cypress 120 years ago and painted white with purple trim, survived the storm with only a water leak. Still, seeing Main Street in tatters filled him with sadness.

“It was such a pretty place,” he said.

Situated on the Intracoastal Waterway where it crosses Bayou Terrebonne, Houma is a working-class town of 33,000 people who largely make their living off the nearby Gulf of Mexico. Many catch fish, shrimp and oysters. Others build and repair ships and barges or work support jobs for the oil industry.

Founded in 1832, Houma has weathered its share of hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina caused flooding and left the bayou littered with debris when it struck in 2005, precisely 16 years to the day before Ida made landfall.

Ida's eyewall tore through Houma with ferocious winds that reached 150 mph (240 km/h) when the Category 4 storm struck the Louisiana coast Sunday.

The hurricane ripped away the corner of the flatiron-shaped Hancock Whitney Bank building. Across the street, which had been cleared for traffic Tuesday, three walls and the roof of a small bistro were collapsed in a heap.

Cobb's mother-in-law, Elizabeth Courteaux, has lived in the area her whole life and grew up speaking Cajun French. She said the storm was terrifying and the aftermath worrisome. Power could be out for a month, she said, and every tree near her home is down.

“You can’t even pass,” said Courteaux, 66.

All through town Tuesday, power lines and utility poles hung precariously over streets littered with shingles and lumber ripped from fractured homes.

Near Houma in Raceland, tanker trucks providing drinking water were parked outside the town’s small hospital, Ochsner St. Anne. Roofs all around were missing shingles, and wooden fences surrounding homes laid flat on soggy soil.

Power crews have started repairing the power grid around Houma, but no one is expecting a quick fix. People in these parts are used to surviving hurricanes, Cobb said, and Ida won’t be any different.

“We’ll live," he said. "We’ll endure. We’ll rebuild. It’s what we do.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Cypress, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cobb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather#Ap#Hancock Whitney Bank#Cajun French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Larry continues its trek away from the United States mainland, but it is a developing system in the Gulf that is getting attention Tuesday morning from forecasters. The National Hurricane Center says the yellow X in the graphic […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Forecasters Watching the Gulf for Development This Week

You can't blame people along Louisiana's coastal bayous for being more than a little skittish these days. We're barely a week out from the landfall of Hurricane Ida in the southeastern part of the state. And, the threat of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico was keeping even the most hurricane-savvy residents a bit on edge.
AnimalsNews-Democrat

Lonely baby dolphin stranded in Louisiana pond by Hurricane Ida is rescued, video shows

A young dolphin trapped in a Louisiana retention pond since Hurricane Ida was released back to the ocean this week. The Slidell Police Department posted a video compilation of the Sunday morning rescue at the Schneider Canal, which it said took a “massive group effort” led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The rescue involved getting the dolphin out of the pond and to a research organization to be examined before being released.
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Lawmakers vow action after Ida floods Gulf Coast, Northeast

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure network. As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast,...
Houma, LADaily Comet

'Sad amount of damage': Hurricane Ida leaves wreckage at Houma-Terrebonne Airport

Terrebonne and Lafourche experienced widespread damage from Hurricane Ida, and the Houma-Terrebonne Airport was no exception. “Unfortunately, there was major damage to the hangars,” Airport Director Mert Pellegrin said. “Some of that damage resulted in the destruction of some airplanes. There was one hangar that had about five to seven airplanes that will probably never fly again. One hangar was flattened and four to five others have major damage.”
Florida Statepositivelyosceola.com

Tropical disturbance still on a path toward Florida this week, heavy rain likely

Currently weather officials are monitoring disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico, with a potential path toward Florida. The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy