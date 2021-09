There is no early detection test for ovarian cancer and the symptoms often mimic other common problems. That’s why the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MOCA works to raise awareness each September. Mary Pat Oslund, an ovarian cancer survivor and co-chair of MOCA’s HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer event, joined the FOX 9 Morning News to share what women need to know and how you can get involved all month long.