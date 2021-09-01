Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered

By JEON HEON-KYUN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcrBZ_0bj2DasB00
The remains of the first Korean Catholic martyrs have been recovered 230 years after they were executed /POOL/AFP

The remains of the first Korean Catholic martyrs have been recovered, church officials said Wednesday, 230 years after they were executed and seven years since they were beatified.

Religious belief is widespread in South Korea, with churches dotting the country's cities, towns and villages.

But the Joseon dynasty, which ruled the Korean peninsula for over 500 years until its annexation by Japan in 1910, ruthlessly persecuted Catholic believers after the religion was introduced in the 18th century, seeing Catholicism as a threat to its hierarchical social system, which was rooted in neo-Confucianism.

Paul Yun Ji-chung, 32, and James Kwon Sang-yeon, 40, were the first of thousands to die, beheaded in 1791.

Their remains were found in March near Jeonju, south of Seoul, during work to convert another grave into a sanctuary.

Also located were the remains of Yun's younger brother Francis Yun Ji-heon, who was quartered aged 37, a decade after his brother was put to death.

A thorough investigation including historical research and DNA testing showed a match with the three martyrs, the Diocese of Jeonju said.

The remains of Francis Yun "show clear signs of dismemberment", it added.

The discovery was "a truly surprising and monumental event", said Bishop John Kim Son-tae, head of the Jeonju Diocese.

Paul Yun was firm in his belief until the last moment, he added, citing historical records describing him as "smiling as if he was on his way to a party" as he was dragged to the execution site.

"He was beheaded calling out 'Jesus, Maria'," he said.

"We have found the remains of those who first set the history of martyrdom for our church, which was founded on the blood of the martyrs."

All three were beatified by Pope Francis on his visit to South Korea in 2014.

There are 5.9 million Catholics in the country, according to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea, accounting for 11.2 percent of the population.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#Korean Catholic#Jeonju#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Japan
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
ReligionNew York Post

Catholic bishop: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist ‘chaplain’

Word has just come down the line that Harvard University has elected its first-ever atheist chaplain. Yes, you read that right: Greg Epstein, who identifies as a “humanist rabbi,” has been chosen as president of chaplains for the religious community at the fancy Ivy. Talk about jumping the shark. Epstein,...
Religionpersecution.org

Family Kicked Out of Village in India for Converting to Christianity

08/19/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – For 35 years, Arun Bag lived as a Hindu in the village of Bhujaguda, India, where he eventually married his wife and had two children. Arun fell ill with a debilitating sickness, and after several failed attempts at finding a cure, was told about the healing powers of Jesus Christ. In 2019, Arun attended church and found that the prayers of Christians brought him healing, eventually curing his disease. He accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and became baptized, beginning his new life as a Christian.
Religiondeseret.com

VIDEO: Watch Pope Francis say receiving COVID vaccine is an ‘act of love’

Pope Francis added his voice and support to COVID-19 vaccination through a public service video message released Wednesday. “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. And helping the majority of people to do so is an act of love,” said the pontiff, who was vaccinated this year, along with Pope emeritus Benedict XVI. “Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love.”
Worldwtvbam.com

Israeli rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Israel’s top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification. In a letter seen by Reuters, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief...
ReligionPosted by
Vice

Catholic Priest Who Called Unmarked Graves ‘Huge Lie’ Put on Indefinite Leave

A Catholic priest in Canada has been placed on indefinite leave after VICE World News reported that he called news of unmarked graves at residential schools a “huge lie.”. “Rev. Marcin Mironiuk, OMI, has been placed on indefinite administrative leave from ministry in the Archdiocese of Edmonton, effective immediately,” the Edmonton Archdiocese said in a statement released Friday.
Religionpersecution.org

Christian Converts Forced from their Village by Hindu Radicals

08/21/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – Pastor Madhu Hatapaika and his family had a long history of playing the tribal flute in Malibhimdal, India, for the villages Hindu festivals. But by 2020, Madhu, his parents, and his siblings had all converted to Christianity. They stopped worshipping idols and, despite tradition, ceased their participation in playing the flute.
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Wisconsin Catholic Cardinal recovering from Covid, off ventilator

LACROSSE, Wisconsin: Officials from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, have announced that its founder, Roman Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke, has been removed from a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care. Burke, 73, who is one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives,...
Religionkentuckytoday.com

Russian believers praying for U.S. to return to its Christian roots

DULUTH, Ga. – Russian believers are concerned about the spiritual health of the United States and are praying the country will return to the Christian values it was founded on, the leader of the Russian Baptist Union said Friday. Peter Mitskevich, who also serves as president of the Moscow Theological...
WorldVoice of America

For North Korean Defectors, Pandemic Severs Few Remaining Links to Home

SEOUL - When Hong Gang-chul, a North Korean border guard, decided to escape his homeland in 2013, he knew his relationship with his family would never be the same. Hong, who had helped other North Koreans escape, left the country in a hurry, believing he was wanted by North Korean authorities.
Religionnewsitem.com

Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
Religionwosu.org

American Catholicism And How It Measures Up To The Rest Of The World

At a recent hearing on an anti-vaccine bill in the Ohio House, a priest in the course of his testimony denied the legitimacy of Pope Francis, attracting fresh attention to that and other rifts among Catholics, who represent nearly one in four Americans. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher,...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. On Monday, the 97-year-old World War...
EnvironmentArgus Observer Online

The Church of Jesus Christ responds to earthquake in Haiti

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy