Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Germany's 'Blade Jumper' gets gold but no world record at Tokyo Paralympics

By Sara HUSSEIN, Philip FONG, CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, Behrouz MEHRI, Simon BRUTY, Charly TRIBALLEAU
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0IY9_0bj2DZwK00
Germany's Markus Rehm won the T64 long jump competition at the Tokyo Paralympics /AFP

Germany's "Blade Jumper" Markus Rehm leapt to gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday but failed to topple his own gargantuan long jump world record.

The 33-year-old set a new T64 record in June of 8.62m, which would have won him gold at every Olympics since 1992, and set his sights on breaking it again in Tokyo.

A leap of 8.18 was his best effort on a cool and drizzly evening, but it was more than enough to give him his third straight title and a fourth Paralympic gold overall.

Rehm said he was happy with the gold but disappointed he could not jump further.

"It was in my mind, definitely," he said of the record.

"I aimed for a bit longer jump but that's how it is. The goal was to win the gold medal, and maybe we can attack the 8.62 another time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4cDW_0bj2DZwK00
The Tokyo Paralympics are entering their final stretch before Sunday's closing ceremony /AFP

Rehm had wanted to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and said he had still not received an explanation why he could not.

"It is OK to make the decision that I can't compete, but to make a decision without telling me why is just a shame," he said.

Ahead of Rehm's appearance, Tunisian Raoua Tlili took her second gold of the Games with a world-record discus throw in the F41 final, beaming and jumping with delight at the result.

There was controversy elsewhere though, with International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence condemning what he described as a wave of social media abuse after a Malaysian shot putter was disqualified and missed out on a gold medal for failing to appear on time.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was allowed to compete in the F20 final on Tuesday night despite being late to the call room.

He finished first, breaking the world record and winning gold. But afterwards a referee and jury both determined he had no good reason for being late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxiA4_0bj2DZwK00
Malaysia's Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli lost his gold medal after it was ruled there was no good reason for his failure to appear on time for competition /AFP/File

Zolkefli and two other athletes were late, with Spence saying they argued they had not heard the announcement to gather or that it was in a language they did not understand.

"But all the other athletes were on time," Spence said.

The gold went instead to Ukraine's Maksym Koval, who Spence said was now "getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians".

"People say the Ukrainian stole the gold. No, absolutely not. The Ukrainian had nothing to do with it. It was the athletes that were late," Spence said.

- 'Makes it all worth it' -

On the eighth day of competition in Tokyo, 43 gold medals were up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxAmx_0bj2DZwK00
Adam Peska of the Czech Republic took the first gold in boccia /AFP/File

Tokyo's first gold in boccia, a sport similar to boules that is designed for athletes with neurological impairments that impact motor function, went to Adam Peska of the Czech Republic.

And 90 qualified badminton players were gearing up for play as their sport made its Paralympics debut, with France's double world champion Lucas Mazur facing a challenge from India's Tarun Dhillon in the men's SL4.

Taekwondo, the other new sport at this Games, kicks off on Thursday.

With almost all spectators banned from the Paralympics over coronavirus fears, there have been few opportunities for athletes to interact with the Japanese public.

But US high jumper Sam Grewe, who won gold in the T63 on Tuesday, shared online a letter handed to him by a Tokyo 2020 employee who described the athlete's impact on his family.

Grewe's leg was amputated after he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his knee as a teenager, and in his letter Masaki Kando said his 13-year-son had also been diagnosed with a tumour on his knee and undergone a treatment known as rotationplasty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zlec4_0bj2DZwK00
USA's Sam Grewe won gold in the men's high jump T63 /OIS/IOC/AFP

"I was very anxious," Kando admitted about his son's treatment, saying his family had learned about Grewe on social media.

"High Jump the World Champion! You gave us great courage to my family. We are grateful to you."

Grewe, who is training to be a doctor to increase the representation of people with disabilities in medicine, said of the letter: "Win or lose, this is what it's all about."

"This makes it all worth it," he added on his Twitter account.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Grewe
Person
Lucas Mazur
Person
Raoua Tlili
Person
Markus Rehm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade Jumper#T64#The Tokyo Paralympics#Tunisian#Malaysians#Ukrainian#Afp File Tokyo#Japanese#T63 Ois Ioc Afp#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Asiathehighlandsun.com

Farmer heads to Tokyo as official Paralympics photographer

Central Victorian farmer Drew Chislett is swapping cattle and crops for the excitement of the Tokyo Paralympic Games as one of three official photographers. His Durham Ox farm office desk has farming invoices on one side and camera gear on the other as he prepares to fly out on Wednesday.
Behind Viral VideosMidland Reporter-Telegram

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

As the Paralympic Games in Tokyo get underway, gold is up for grabs.

As the Paralympic Games in Tokyo get underway, gold is up for grabs. After a high-energy and moving opening ceremony, Paralympic competition got underway in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the first gold medals up for grabs in cycling, wheelchair fencing, and swimming. On Tuesday night, the national stadium held the...
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Roxanne Trunnell and Dolton Break Paralympic Record to Clinch Gold on Final Day of Equestrian Competition of Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, Japan – Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dolton, a nine-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Flintewoode Farms LLC & Karin Flint, secured their second gold-medal of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 win the FEI Grade I Freestyle to Music, earning an 86.927 percent. Richards Snikus (LAT) and King of the Dance collected the silver medal with a score of 82.087 percent, while Sara Morganti (ITA) and Royal Delight earned the bronze with an 81.100. Trunnell and Dolton secured their first gold on Friday in the FEI Individual Test before helping the U.S. Para Dressage Team earn their historic team bronze medal yesterday and will leave Tokyo with two individual gold medals and a team bronze.
SportsThe Guardian

Cockroft breaks T34 100m world record to claim sixth Paralympic gold

The restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic meant Hannah Cockroft had to undertake a chunk of her training in a greenhouse but the 29-year-old athlete coped seamlessly with the transition from back garden to Tokyo Olympic Stadium, taking her Paralympic gold medal tally to six with a world-record-breaking victory in the T34 100m.
MusicInternational Business Times

Paralympian, Nurse, Musician: Manami Ito, Japan's Show-stealing Violinist

Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm. The Japanese musician enthralled a nation with her brief but show-stealing performance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, and playing violin isn't even her day job.
SportsSwimInfo

Tokyo Paralympics: China, RPC Top Final Swimming Medals Table

China and the Russian Paralympic Committee finished atop the medal table at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The overall medal race easily belonged to the Chinese juggernaut, with 19 goals, 19 silvers and 18 bronze medals, the most in each category. It took home 56 total medals. That fits with the...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Paralympics: India finishes 24th with record 19 medal

Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy