Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'We'll endure': Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prVKz_0bj2DY3b00

Main Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida.

Metal roofs peeled off buildings cover the sidewalks, and red bricks from a collapsed building mingle with big chunks of broken glass on a corner.

A man cleaning up damage throws a piece of roofing from atop Mardi Gras Hall, a bingo parlor, and it lands with a thud. A block away, broken limbs from giant oaks make it all but impossible to walk across a once shady square.

“It’s like a bomb went off and just blew off houses’ roofs, flattened trees, snapped them like matchsticks,” said Michael Cobb, taking in the destruction Tuesday from his front porch a couple of blocks away.

Cobb's home, built from cypress 120 years ago and painted white with purple trim, survived the storm with only a water leak. Still, seeing Main Street in tatters filled him with sadness.

“It was such a pretty place,” he said.

Situated on the Intracoastal Waterway where it crosses Bayou Terrebonne, Houma is a working-class town of 33,000 people who largely make their living off the nearby Gulf of Mexico. Many catch fish, shrimp and oysters. Others build and repair ships and barges or work support jobs for the oil industry.

Founded in 1832, Houma has weathered its share of hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina caused flooding and left the bayou littered with debris when it struck in 2005, precisely 16 years to the day before Ida made landfall.

Ida's eyewall tore through Houma with ferocious winds that reached 150 mph (240 km/h) when the Category 4 storm struck the Louisiana coast Sunday.

The hurricane ripped away the corner of the flatiron-shaped Hancock Whitney Bank building. Across the street, which had been cleared for traffic Tuesday, three walls and the roof of a small bistro were collapsed in a heap.

Cobb's mother-in-law, Elizabeth Courteaux, has lived in the area her whole life and grew up speaking Cajun French. She said the storm was terrifying and the aftermath worrisome. Power could be out for a month, she said, and every tree near her home is down.

“You can’t even pass,” said Courteaux, 66.

All through town Tuesday, power lines and utility poles hung precariously over streets littered with shingles and lumber ripped from fractured homes.

Near Houma in Raceland, tanker trucks providing drinking water were parked outside the town’s small hospital, Ochsner St. Anne. Roofs all around were missing shingles, and wooden fences surrounding homes laid flat on soggy soil.

Power crews have started repairing the power grid around Houma, but no one is expecting a quick fix. People in these parts are used to surviving hurricanes, Cobb said, and Ida won’t be any different.

“We’ll live," he said. "We’ll endure. We’ll rebuild. It’s what we do.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

235K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cobb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Hancock Whitney Bank#Cajun French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Houma, LADaily Comet

'Sad amount of damage': Hurricane Ida leaves wreckage at Houma-Terrebonne Airport

Terrebonne and Lafourche experienced widespread damage from Hurricane Ida, and the Houma-Terrebonne Airport was no exception. “Unfortunately, there was major damage to the hangars,” Airport Director Mert Pellegrin said. “Some of that damage resulted in the destruction of some airplanes. There was one hangar that had about five to seven airplanes that will probably never fly again. One hangar was flattened and four to five others have major damage.”
Gulfport, MSWLOX

A look at recovery efforts in Houma following Hurricane Ida

This Labor Day, we're shining a spotlight on ongoing labor issues across the Coast, many of which have only gotten worse during the pandemic. Amber Spradley has been speaking with local businesses about what they've been seeing. |. The Gulfport community remembered the life of Mark Hilley, a district chief...
Houma, LAHouma Courier

Enduring Ida in Houma: 'I made the bad mistake of staying here'

Houma resident Theophilus Charles learned Tuesday that roughly two gallons of gas will give him 30 minutes of electricity, enough to make a pot of coffee and partially charge a neighbor's phone. "I got a big tank on there, but I can't fill it up because I ain't got no...
Environmentenergynews.us

Ida leaves Gulf refineries and plants flaring at full blast

EMISSIONS: Oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Louisiana’s “chemical corridor” have been flaring at full blast since Hurricane Ida, while 15 state air monitoring stations are out of service. (NOLA.com) OIL & GAS:. • Federal officials say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills in the Gulf...
New York City, NYWKRG

Photos: Ida leaves damage from the Gulf to the Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. Water poured into subways tunnels as catastrophic...
Gulf Shores, ALWKRG

Gulf Shores first responders leave for Ida recovery

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A crew of police, fire and city personnel from Gulf Shores are heading to Hammond, La., Wednesday morning. A convoy of vehicles left the parking lot of the Gulf Shores Publix just after 8 am. Before leaving they bought food and other supplies. They are...
Houma, LAwtvy.com

Houma assesses Ida impacts day after storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were no rules for mother nature as she changed the face of Houma. The wrath of hurricane Ida left most of Houma and Terrebonne parish in shambles. Her roaring winds, picking things up and throwing them wherever she wanted. Folks from the area either came home or woke up to an unfamiliar city.
Houma, LAKLFY.com

Houma residents relive Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) Thousands of people in Terrebonne Parish are without power or cell phone service after Hurricane Ida slammed the area Sunday. The massive storm left devastation and destruction in its path. People who stayed here Houma say this is the worst hurricane they have ever been through, and...
Houma, LAKPLC TV

Houma shelter takes in Hurricane Ida victims

Houma LA (KPLC) - Residents in Houma are working to pick up the pieces the day after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area. A temporary shelter in Houma is housing dozens of families after they lost their homes to the storm. Fearing for their lives, a Houma couple braved Hurricane...
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Hurricane Ida Aerials - Houma

People can drop off donations for Hurricane Ida evacuees to 1201 Hudson Lane in Monroe. Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Lafitte on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Grand Isle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

As Ida leaves Gulf, analysts foresee modest economic damage

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With more than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi having lost power, Hurricane Ida is sure to take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast. But the impact on the overall U.S. economy will likely be modest so long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists say.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

No cash or gas to run from Ida: 'We can't afford to leave'

Robert Owens felt defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. The 27-year-old had spent days anxiously watching long lines of cars evacuating from Baton Rouge, bound for safer locations out of state as Hurricane Ida approached. He had hoped he and his wife, his mother-in-law, roommate and four pets would be among them. But leaving would have required money for gas and a hotel room — something they didn't have.
New Orleans, LANBC26

Ida leaves damage along Gulf Coast

We're starting to get a clearer look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida along the Gulf Coast. Ida left more than a million customers without power, including the entire city of New Orleans. Entergy Louisiana said Sunday that some of its customers could be without power for weeks. The...
Terrebonne Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

In Ida's Path: Houma-Terrebonne

The process of assessing the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida has begun in Terrebonne Parish. On Monday, water remained high in the southern part of the parish outside of the Morganza levee system. Many roadways were still impassable, blocked by trees, power poles and debris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy