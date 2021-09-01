Cancel
Spain

The internet is loving this video of an absolute unit of a walrus belly-flopping its way onto a boat

By Cheryl Teh
 7 days ago
A walrus was spotted belly-flopping its way onto an anchored boat.

Screengrab/Twitter

  • A video of a gigantic walrus flopping onto a small boat made the rounds on Twitter this week.
  • In the video, the walrus manages to board the boat after much heaving and flapping.
  • Twitter users speculated that the walrus could be Wally, a boat-loving beast known for accidentally capsizing vessels off Ireland.
The internet is being regaled by the sight of an absolute unit of a walrus struggling to board a boat.

In a 30-second video that made the rounds on Twitter on August 31, the walrus is seen struggling to heave its oversized body onto an empty, anchored boat. After much heaving and flapping, the walrus eventually manages to slot itself in between the boat's passenger seats, nearly capsizing the boat in the process.

"Maybe he just wanted to cool down," a woman is heard saying.

The walrus did not permanently commandeer the boat, though. Another video showed it flapping its flippers and trying to get out, though disembarking proved to be a struggle too.

It spent a good ten seconds half-in and half-out of the boat, tilting the vessel dangerously in one direction until it successfully wriggled its way off the craft, plopping into the water with a splash.

It is unclear where these videos were taken, but Twitter users are speculating that this could be Wally, a boat-loving walrus known for accidentally sinking and damaging boats off the Irish coast because of his multiple attempts to plop himself onto fishing crafts to take a breather.

To deter Wally from sinking more boats, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Harbour Authority in the Isles of Scilly built him a customized pontoon - a small platform almost resembling a floating mattress - in July.

According to the BBC , Wally has been on quite the summer vacation. Since March, he is thought to have traveled more than 2,500 miles along the coasts of Western Europe from Spain to Wales and Cornwall.

It is not known where Wally will be headed next, but it is hoped that he will eventually head back to colder waters near his original Arctic habitat.

Until then, see ya later big boy.

