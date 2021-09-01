Cellulosic Ethanol Market From Commodity Chemicals Industry To Contribute NEUTRAL Growth Post-COVID-19 Pandemic|17000 Technavio Reports

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market is poised to grow by $1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45.76% during the forecast period.

Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report !

The report on the cellulosic ethanol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for renewable clean fuel.

The Cellulosic Ethanol Market is segmented by Market Landscape (Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Organic MSW, and Forest residues) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising food security concerns and the Increased environment and energy security concerns will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Download a free sample report now!

The cellulosic ethanol market covers the following areas:

  • Cellulosic Ethanol Market Sizing
  • Cellulosic Ethanol Market Forecast
  • Cellulosic Ethanol Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aemetis Inc.
  • Borregaard ASA
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • COFCO Corp.
  • ENERKEM Inc.
  • Fiberight LLC
  • GranBio
  • Novozymes AS
  • Raizen Energia SA
  • Versalis Spa

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Geosynthetics Market Report -The geosynthetics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.65 billion, at a CAGR of 10.97%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Gelatin Market Report -The gelatin market has the potential to grow by 292.53 thousand MT during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

  • Market segments
  • Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aemetis Inc.
  • Borregaard ASA
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • COFCO Corp.
  • ENERKEM Inc.
  • Fiberight LLC
  • GranBio
  • Novozymes AS
  • Raizen Energia SA
  • Versalis Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellulosic-ethanol-market-from-commodity-chemicals-industry-to-contribute-neutral-growth-post-covid-19-pandemic17000-technavio-reports-301366754.html

SOURCE Technavio

