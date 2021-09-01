CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zymo Research Receives CE Mark For New SafeCollect™ At-Home Sample Collection Kits

Self-collection devices designed for ease of use and safety

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today its new line of at-home sample collection kits has received CE marking for sale in the European Union (EU). The SafeCollect™ Sample Collection Kits were designed with consumers' utmost safety in mind for unsupervised self-collection. Currently, the SafeCollect ™ technology is available in both swab and saliva collection formats.

The growing number of technology companies and drive-through COVID-19 test sites requiring consumers to collect their own samples has brought scrutiny to the deployment of traditional sample collection devices. To address this need, the scientists and engineers at Zymo Research developed SafeCollect ™, a specially engineered at-home sample collection device that provides user safety and ease of use for consistent sampling. The SafeCollect ™ Sample Collection Kits' patented tube features a safety seal that prevents accidental spillage, contact, and/or ingestion of the sample stabilization medium.

SafeCollect ™ devices are filled with Zymo Research's proprietary DNA/RNA Shield ™ stabilization solution that preserves DNA and RNA at ambient temperature for at least 30 days. Such preservation is not only economical but also vital when shipping samples where expensive dry ice and other cold shipping methods are not available or permitted. DNA/RNA Shield ™ was the first 510(k) cleared transport medium for collection, preservation, and inactivation for SARS-CoV-2, which provides an additional layer of protection for those who come into direct contact with samples, including couriers and laboratory personnel.

"At-home testing and self-collection of biological specimens are no longer reserved for niche consumer genetic tests but will be essential to facilitating broad information-based screening and surveillance efforts as well as being a critical aspect of the emerging telehealth market," said Dr. Stanislav Forman of Zymo Research. "The SafeCollect ™ Sample Collection Kits were developed to help meet this demand without compromising customer convenience or safety, while also safeguarding collected sample integrity for robust analysis. We wanted to create a new standard in sample collection with the SafeCollect ™ product line."

Zymo Research OEM manufactures SafeCollect ™ devices for third parties and offers customized filling, labeling, and kitting/packaging. For more information about Zymo Research's SafeCollect ™ At-Home Sample Collection Kits, visit their website.

About Zymo Research Corp.Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiome measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zymo-research-receives-ce-mark-for-new-safecollect-at-home-sample-collection-kits-301366685.html

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.

