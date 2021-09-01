CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market | Evolving Opportunities With Astellas Pharma Inc. And Eli Lilly And Co. | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular therapeutics market is expected to grow by $ 32.06 bn during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antithrombotic drugs, Hypolipidemic drugs, and Others) and Geography ( Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The cardiovascular therapeutics market is driven by the increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market.

Major Five Cardiovascular Therapeutics Companies:

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.
  • Merck and Co. Inc.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Antithrombotic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Hypolipidemic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Heparin Market Report -The heparin market has the potential to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%. Download a free sample report now!

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Report -The hemophilia therapeutics market has the potential to grow by USD 4.47 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-therapeutics-market--evolving-opportunities-with-astellas-pharma-inc-and-eli-lilly-and-co--technavio-insights-301365543.html

