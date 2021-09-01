Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market | Evolving Opportunities With Astellas Pharma Inc. And Eli Lilly And Co. | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular therapeutics market is expected to grow by $ 32.06 bn during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antithrombotic drugs, Hypolipidemic drugs, and Others) and Geography ( Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The cardiovascular therapeutics market is driven by the increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market.

Major Five Cardiovascular Therapeutics Companies:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Antithrombotic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hypolipidemic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

