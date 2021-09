Guess what month it is? Guess. What. Month. It. Is?. It’s Craigtember! The most wonderful time of the year for Brewers fans. A month that has paid dividends in recent memory. See the 2018 or the 2019 seasons. However, different from those years, the Brewers reign supreme in the division by a healthy margin. It won’t take a supernatural occurrence to put this team on top of the NL central. There will be no borderline divine intervention to put the Brewers over the top when they lose their reigning MVP to a freak foul-ball knee injury. For once, they can relax.