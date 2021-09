The Pac 12 and Big Ten are featured heavily in these preseason offensive tackle rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft. The last two draft classes have been pretty spectacular at the top regarding the tackle position. In 2020, there were the four studs in Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton. This past April, it was Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. It’s going to be tough to mimic those two classes at the top, but the 2022 NFL Draft has a chance to do so, if a couple guys take the next steps in their development.