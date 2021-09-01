Cancel
DeAndre Jordan discussing buyout with Nets; Lakers are a possible destination, per reports

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are working toward a buyout with veteran center DeAndre Jordan, according to Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. The two sides have not made a final decision on parting ways, according to The Athletic, but Jordan remaining in Brooklyn appears "increasingly unlikely." Jordan started 43 of the 57 games he played in last season, but did not play a single postseason minute after being supplanted in the rotation by buyout additions Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge as well as young big man Nic Claxton.

