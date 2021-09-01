Sunflowers are beautiful and help clean the air

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the past couple years, air fryers have gained a cult following. This countertop appliance has been praised for its ability to cook up crispy, delicious-tasting food, while using far less oil than a traditional deep fryer. From chicken wings to egg rolls to Brussels sprouts, the air fryer does it all. The one problem: it's not the easiest appliance to clean. So, here are our best tips for cleaning an air fryer without all the elbow grease, including a brush that makes removing stuck-on food a breeze. With the right tools and technique, cleaning the air fryer doesn't have to be a daunting chore.