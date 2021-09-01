Cancel
York County, NE

Sunflowers are beautiful and help clean the air

Grand Island Independent
 7 days ago

I thank God for beautiful sunflowers. I grew up on a farm on the south end of York County on old Highway 81 in the 1930s. As kids, we were sent to the fields with corn knives to chop down the sunflowers. My family thought of them as our enemy.

