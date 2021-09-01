Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 00:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1203 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain northeast of Kingman or south and west of Valentine. Anteras Road north of Route 66 to Pierce Ferry Road has been closed due to flooding impacts in multiple areas. Radar shows moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall over Hackberry Road between Route 66 and Interstate 40. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Valentine, Blake Ranch Road, Dw Ranch Road and New Kingman-Butler. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE