Hope everybody out there had a great Labor Day weekend! I know my boy Frank Schwindel did is he hit another three homers. He's now homered in six of his last seven games but you can read more about him below. Instead, let's focus on two of the biggest MVPs in Fantasy Baseball this season: Salvador Perez and Robbie Ray. Despite battling a neck injury, Perez blasted three more homers this weekend, bringing his season total to 41. He's currently the eighth ranked player overall in 5x5 rotisserie leagues. With an ADP of 86 before the season... that'll work.