Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nd4LH_0bj28Sc900
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.1% on Tuesday from the previous day's record but ended August with a 2.9% gain.

Investors are optimistic about stronger U.S. corporate profits and took comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday as assurance interest rates will stay low. But that is being tested by signs the virus is depressing economic activity.

Powell's comments are “being overshadowed by mixed economic data" as the virus impact “becomes more obvious,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

On Tuesday, a U.S. business group, the Conference Board, reported consumer confidence fell sharply in August. Most of the decline was tied to the delta variant, which has inundated hospitals with patients.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% to 3,579.46 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 1.2% to 28,450.06.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 26,101.95. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.3% to 3,215.13.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3% to 7,514.50 after the government reported economic output rose 1.4% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in June.

Forecasters warn anti-virus control imposed in the latest quarter probably will drag full-year growth to below that level. IHS Market reported its measure of Australian manufacturing contracted in August for the first time since June 2020.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.5% at 57,830.52 after economic growth surged to 20.1% over the depressed level of a year earlier in the latest quarter. It was India’s strongest growth on record, but output shrank by 12% compared with the previous quarter as coronavirus infections surged.

New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok gained while Indonesia declined.

Also Wednesday, a survey found Chinese manufacturing decelerated in August as demand weakened and factories struggled with supply disruptions. The monthly purchasing managers' index by business magazine Caixin fell to 49.2 from July 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Investors are trying to figure out which industries gain and which will lose as they grapple with supply disruptions, the spread of the more contagious variant of the virus and signs of possible consumer caution.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points to 4,522.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 35,360.73 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%, to 15,259.24.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to report U.S. employment conditions in August.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $68.99 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 71 cents on Tuesday to $68.50. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 47 cents to $72.10 per barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $72.99.

The dollar rose to 110.22 yen from 110.00 yen. The euro declined to $1.1799 from $1.1812.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
58K+
Followers
68K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Wall St#Ap#Mizuho Bank#The Conference Board#The Hang Seng#Ihs Market#Australian#Chinese#Caixin#Nasdaq#The Labor Department#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Related
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Investors Digest Economic Recovery Outlook

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Lower; Sanofi on Acquisition Trail

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Wednesday, weighed by weakness on Wall Street overnight due to worries over slowing economic growth. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, but CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. fell 0.3%.
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors wait for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and monitor the direction of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, 70 points or 0.2%, to 35,029 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks slip as Fed report signals ‘downshift’ in economy

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term. European bourses are expected...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

The dollar index rose 0.6% to 92.42 by 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday, after touching its lowest since Aug. 4 on Friday. The dollar rose on Tuesday, moving further off a near-one-month low hit last week, as rising U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Stock Markets Rise After Weak US Hiring Data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall...
Worldinvesting.com

Aussie Rally Pauses Ahead Of RBA

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Monday, after flexing some muscle last week. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7430, down 0.35% on the day. The currency shot up 1.94% last week, as investor appetite for risk improved, which was bullish for minor currencies like the Australian dollar. US Nonfarm...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stock Markets Higher

Last week saw most currencies rise against the US dollar with the greatest medium-term strength in the Australian and New Zealand dollars. It is too early to be confident of a change in momentum this week but since the weekly open the US dollar has been bid. Stock markets are...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European Markets Advance As Weak US Data Soothes Taper Worries

Global stock markets rose on Monday after a big miss on US jobs creation last month fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold fire on tapering its massive financial support programme. Asian and European equities also rose before this week's eurozone interest rate decision, but US markets remain closed...
StocksDerrick

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday as investors awaited U.S. hiring data some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit its second record this week. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Copyright...
StocksImperial Valley Press Online

Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,693.42 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1% to 25,440.41. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 3,521.76.
StocksImperial Valley Press Online

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly on Wednesday

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday, ahead of the release of job openings data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 2 basis points to 1.353% at 9:00 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2 basis points, falling to 1.965%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy