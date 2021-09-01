Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up in ‘Blue Notes 2’ Video

By Emily Zemler
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped a music video for their new joint single, “Blue Notes 2.” The gritty, cinematic video was directed by Meek Mill alongside Kid Art.

In the video, the pair take to the streets on motorcycles and ATVs, rapping as they are chased by police helicopters.

Earlier this year, Meek Mill release a video with his take on Drake and Rick Ross’ hit single “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” The Carters Vision-directed visual found the rapper in his native Philadelphia laying down his version of the Scary Hours 2 track , popping into jewelry stores and motorcycling through the streets of Philly, similarly to in this video.

Meek Mill’s last album was 2018’s Championships, although the rapper has released a string of standalone EPs and singles since then, including his Quarantine Pack , the 2020 single “ Otherside of America ” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “ Believe .” While Meek Mill hasn’t announced an upcoming LP, he promised on Twitter in May, “This summer ima terrorize this rap shit.”

Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, teamed up with Trippie Redd in his video for new song “Holy Smokes” in July.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Meek
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Uzi#Blue Notes#Lil Uzi Vert Team Up#Kid Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in...
TV SeriesRolling Stone

Fall TV Preview 2021: 15 Shows to Watch

From the return of the monstrous Roy family on Succession to a reboot of The Wonder Years — this one directed by Fred Savage rather than starring him — this fall’s crop of TV premieres is far more robust than we got last year during an earlier stage of the pandemic, when film and television production was just starting again after a long hiatus. The upcoming slate includes more Marvel and Star Wars spinoffs, sci-fi and fantasy epics, long-awaited adaptations and remakes, comedy giants reuniting, and even a few athletes who made as much news for their activism as for their performance in the ring or on the field. Of this impressive crop of new and returning shows, here are the ones we’re most excited to see.
MusicRolling Stone

RÜFÜS DU SOL Share Immersive Video for Recent Single, ‘Alive’

RÜFÜS DU SOL have continued their stunning rollout of immersive, groundbreaking content, with the release of the official video for recent single “Alive”. Originally sharing the single back in mid-July, the group’s first new music in three years had a deeply personal lean to it, with lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist showing a state of pure, unguarded emotion as his relatable lyrics adorn a typically-luscious, synth-heavy instrumental from the rest of the group.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: The Vandastruts, ‘Guilt Shot’

While 2020 might have been the beginning of a truly awful period of human existence, things can’t be entirely band considering it also gave rise to the birth of New South Wales outfit The Vandastruts. Forming in early 2020, the quartet hail from north of Wollongong, with members coming together...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Shyne Reunite At 40/40 Club

Over the weekend, JAY-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club, inviting celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, and Fabolous to partake in the festivities. Also in attendance was rapper-turned-Belize-diplomat Shyne, who has been receiving renewed appreciation from the hip-hop community.
MusicBillboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Is Ready to Give Birth to His New Album in Hilarious 'Pregnancy' Pics

Lil Nas X has got a bun in his oven in a new set of teaser photos posted to his social media on Thursday (Sept. 2). In a post to his Twitter, the rapper shared photos of himself, decked out in a long, white lace robe, a flower crown and a bouquet of white roses, holding what looked like his own pregnant belly. Spoofing on pregnancy announcement posts, Lil Nas captioned the post, letting his fans know the exciting news. "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," he wrote. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.
Edison, NJComplex

Lil Uzi Vert Seen in Viral Footage Dancing With Crowd at Wedding

Lil Uzi Vert was a guest at a decidedly joyous wedding, resulting in an assortment of video clips that fans understandably can’t get enough of. At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for Uzi’s Instagram Live session were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing with other wedding guests. Though it was initially unclear where the marriage celebration took place, a source tells Complex the celebration went down in Edison, New Jersey.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Gives Promising "Pink Tape" Update

Lil Uzi Vert has been steadily teasing his upcoming studio album The Pink Tape, a solo follow-up to the back-to-back tandem of Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert Vs The World 2. Those keeping track have already heard a glimpse of the project, as Uzi recently performed a new song -- tentatively titled "Racks Up" -- during his Rolling Loud set in July. Now, Uzi has come through to deliver an update on the timetable, speaking with HipHopDX on the blue carpet of JAY-Z's 40/40 Club 18th anniversary event.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lil Uzi Vert claims his £17m diamond implant was ripped from forehead during concert

Lil Uzi Vert has claimed that fans at a Miami festival “ripped” his forehead diamond off when he jumped into the crowd.The 26-year-old rapper had the precious jewel implanted into his head earlier this year, but explained to a TMZ cameraman that fans “kind of ripped [the diamond] out”, during his show at Rolling Loud Festival in July.The “Drankin N Smokin” rapper confirmed that the $24m (£17m) diamond is still in his possession, however, it is unclear if he plans to get it reattached for the third time.The rapper unveiled the implant in February, saying the pink rock was...
MusicStereogum

Meek Mill – “Blue Notes II” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

If it weren’t for one Will Smith, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert would probably be the two biggest rappers in the entire history of Philadelphia. Meek and Uzi have teamed up on songs a few times over the years, but they haven’t had a big marquee collaboration until now. Today, Meek released his new single “Blue Notes II,” the sequel to a mixtape favorite from 2016, and he brought Uzi along.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Festival Attendees Rip Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Diamond Implant After Stage Dive

A stage dive at the Miami hip hop festival Rolling Loud took a turn for the worse for Lil Uzi Vert when fans grabbed a piece of the musician’s jewelry—Not a chain or an earring, but the $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead. TMZ reports that the ‘XO Tour Llif3’ rapper originally put the stone he’s said he saved up for years to purchase, in his forehead out of fear of losing it.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Talks Magnitude Of Joining Kid Cudi & Pharrell In Exclusive Artist Club

Hip Hop has a fascinating history with legendary fashion designer NIGO. The Japanese-born designer is a known Hip Hop addict who regularly bumped tracks by LL COOL J, Beastie Boys and Public Enemy while growing up in The Land of the Rising Sun. In 1993, NIGO created A Bathing Ape (BAPE), a streetwear brand that would become a fashion staple in Hip Hop culture during the early to mid-’00s.
Edison, NJthesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert is a Welcome Wedding Crasher

Lil Uzi Vert, one of the past few years’ breakout hip-hop stars, is often known for being the life of the party wherever he goes- and that includes weddings too, apparently. Earlier this week, the rapper took a break from hyping his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti to attend a wedding in Edison, New Jersey.
Musicasapland.com

Pusha-T’s Rap in Rick Ross and Lil Wayne’s “Maybach Music VI” Track

Pusha-T’s Rap in Rick Ross and Lil Wayne’s “Maybach Music VI” Track. Rick Ross Comes up with his tenth studio album Port of Miami 2. He released on Thursday Night. Almost all popular streaming channels have Rick’s new album tracklist. In Port Of Miami 2, There is tracklist ‘Maybach Music...

Comments / 0

Community Policy