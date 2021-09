Warning: spoilers ahead for the results episode of the third round of America's Got Talent's quarterfinals on August 25!. The final round of quarterfinals for America's Got Talent Season 16 featured some of the most talented acts who made it all the way from the auditions, but only seven of the twelve were going to be able to advance to the semifinals. Five unique acts had to be cut, and one of them was the particularly memorable dancer/video game enthusiast Keith Apicary. His memorable act wasn't enough to get the votes to beat the likes of World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Léa Kyle, and more, and he has actually shared what he thinks messed him up in his final performance before Simon Cowell's harsh comments.