Brewers Strike Early in 6-2 Win Over Giants

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers struck first, struck fast, and were in control through Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Giants. In the first inning, Willy Adames singled on his first at-bat back in the lineup as the Crew’s shortstop. Christian Yelich, extending his latest hitting streak to ten, beat the shift with a dribbler to left. Omar Narváez hit a rope to right to score Adames and move Yelich to third. Yelich was well-positioned to score on an Avisaíl García ground out. The Brewers were up 2-0 within the first 10 pitches.

www.brewcrewball.com

