Indonesian authorities probe million-record leak from national COVID app

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
theregister.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics is investigating a leak of over a million records from the nation's COVID-19 quarantine management app. News of the leak was revealed on August 30th by security review site vpnMentor, which wrote that its research team discovered exposed databases generated by eHAC, an app that is mandatory for use by travellers moving into and out of Indonesia, or within its borders.

