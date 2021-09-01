Indonesian authorities probe million-record leak from national COVID app

Researchers with vpnMentor have uncovered a data breach involving the COVID-19 test and trace app created by the Indonesian government for those traveling into the country. The 'test and trace app' -- named electronic Health Alert Card or eHAC -- was created in 2021 by the Indonesian Ministry of Health but the vpnMentor team, lead by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, said it did not have the proper data privacy protocols and exposed the sensitive data of more than one million people through an open server.