Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Drs. Oz and Roizen: The flu shot helps you battle COVID-19

telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh arranged for health care workers to come onstage and offer audience members free flu shots — a first for a Hollywood awards show, for sure. But we wonder how up-to-date folks are going to be with this year’s flu shot. One study, looking at managed Medicaid and some Medicare-related claims (not those at pharmacies or through other types of insurance), found that flu inoculations dropped by up to 35% in 2020 compared with 2019.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Symptoms#Drs#Covid 19#Medicaid#Medicare#Plos One#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A state health leader recommends getting a COVID-19 and Influenza vaccine as soon as possible. In 2020, there were very few cases of the flu, experts believe because of mask mandates and other mitigation’s, but with all statewide mandates lifted, the flu is expected to return to pre pandemic case counts in 2021.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

UM study shows flu shot helps protect against severe effects of COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida medical experts said receiving a flu shot adds another layer of protection against COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine headed the largest study to date on the effects of the flu shot and the coronavirus. Senior study author Dr. Devinder...
Cancerhealthday.com

Which Cancer Patients Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot Most?

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An alliance of leading U.S. cancer centers has updated guidance about COVID-19 vaccine boosters for cancer patients and the people around them. The guidance, from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Vaccination Advisory Committee, says several groups should be considered eligible immediately for a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 vaccines effectively prevent hospitalization in older people

In a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization among older adults in the United States. They examined the real-world effectiveness of the three currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines among individuals...
Atlanta, GAWJBF.com

CDC: No delays needed between flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CDC says this flu season could be more severe than last since many people did not get their flu shots last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Emory doctors say ICU bed capacity at hospitals across the state are already pushed to the limit, and...
Pharmaceuticalsdrugstorenews.com

NACDS reminds Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots

This National Immunization Awareness Month, the National Association of Chain Drug Stores is reminding the American public of the crucial importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and seasonal flu to help protect public health and prevent severe disease and related emergency care. NACDS also is commemorating pharmacists and their pharmacy...
Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz & Roizen: Not kidding about kids, Type 2 diabetes

The youngest child ever diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes may be a 3-year-old who weighed 77 pounds and had a nutritionally bankrupt diet. Doctors provided nutritional education to the family and prescribed the toddler liquid metformin. The child increased physical activity, decreased caloric consumption and, in six months, had lost 25% of her body weight. Her blood glucose levels normalized, and she didn’t need diabetes medication anymore.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Physician recommends flu shot as COVID-19 stresses hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, influenza season is just around the corner. It starts on Oct. 9 this year, but doctors say you should get your flu shot as early as possible. That’s around the time many may be getting COVID-19 booster shots.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

BRMC COVID-19 update: flu shots for those getting vaccine

Officials from Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home provided their weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday morning. President/CEO Ron Peterson, Infection Preventionist Stephanie Free and Director of Marketing Tobias Pugsley discussed several topics including FDA approval of one vaccine and when to get flu shots if you are still getting vaccine shots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy