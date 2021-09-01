Drs. Oz and Roizen: The flu shot helps you battle COVID-19
At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh arranged for health care workers to come onstage and offer audience members free flu shots — a first for a Hollywood awards show, for sure. But we wonder how up-to-date folks are going to be with this year’s flu shot. One study, looking at managed Medicaid and some Medicare-related claims (not those at pharmacies or through other types of insurance), found that flu inoculations dropped by up to 35% in 2020 compared with 2019.www.telegraphherald.com
