Willow Creek, CA

The Knob Fire has doubled in size as of yesterday

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 7 days ago
WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- The Knob Fire is burning along the Humboldt, and Trinity County line is in an area with no previous fire history.

“Just like when are starting a campfire, you start with kindling, and you move with paper, and you move into the logs. The areas that have no fire history are much like that; they can grow right in and ignite into much larger fires. This is concerning for fire officials here, but we are aware of it,” said Steve Klist, PIO California Interagency IMT 5.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has closed off China Creek road at Hodgson road, Burwood drives at highway 299, and Gypo lane at Highway 299. Highway 299 itself remains open.

Highway Patrol Officers are at each road, making sure that nobody is going up the roads again. If residents leave their homes, they can no longer go back up as evacuation orders are still in place.

Jason Lee Henderson, the principal at two schools in the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District, says not only did his schools have to be shut down. He’s been helping others in the area evacuate now the Knob fire is threatening his own home.

“One of my friends was out of town and wanted me to check on his house. We really didn’t prepare our place because it was moving south of us. But my son and I tried to help other people we knew that might need some help,” said Jason Lee Henderson, Principal at Klamath- Trinity school District.

According to the PG and E, as of 8 A.M. today, there are approximately 11-hundred customers without power in Willow Creek.

Eureka, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

