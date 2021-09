It sure looks like Dontario Drummond can emerge from the pack at WR as a breakout player and clear No. 1 target for Matt Corral. Lane Kiffin praised the senior wide out recently, even going so far as to say he believes Drummond could be a potential first round NFL draft pick next year, which seems like high praise for a player who made 25 catches last season. But he's proven deserving of the praise in this game with eight catches for 168 yards and a TD so far.