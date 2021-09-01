Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White, GA

The White Buffalo

creativeloafing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebsite: "I've always taken great pleasure in being difficult to categorize," says the White Buffalo's big-voiced frontman, Jake Smith. Since releasing his first album in 2002, Smith has explored the grey area between genres, carving out a sound rooted in dark folk, countrified soul, cinematic storytelling and roadhouse-worthy rock. He keeps things unclassifiable on the White Buffalo's sixth album, Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights, the most hard-hitting, electrified album of his career.

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadhouse#The White Buffalo#Darkest Darks#Lightest Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musiccreativeloafing.com

JJ Grey & Mofro

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band Mofro live—and you truly, absolutely must—the man is fearless.
CelebritiesPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

This Famous Star Will Be In Buffalo Next Weekend

The National Wingfest returns to Buffalo next weekend and with the festival comes lots of celebrities. It was announced this week that the world's most famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in Western New York to take part in the 12-minute chicken wing eating contest during the festival. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Feels ‘Drawn to the Water’ in Eye-Catching New Beach Pic

We know from her Instagram page that “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby loves to be in the water. But in her most recent post, she contemplates why that is. Colby shared a stunning shot of herself in the waves at some gorgeous beach. The sun and waves tint the sky almost purple in the pic, and palm trees dot the coast. We can just see Colby’s head and shoulders peeking out above the waves.
Musiccreativeloafing.com

Cody Johnson

When Cody Johnson’s Cowboy Like Me debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart in January 2014, jaws dropped in offices all over Nashville. “I got a lot of ‘Who is this kid?’” Johnson says with a laugh two years later. “I love that. That was a new horizon. And I’m gonna work to make sure people know exactly who I am.”
Musiccreativeloafing.com

Gregg Allman's Laid Back Legacy

The Gregg Allman Legacy Band was formed for a few special shows to bring back the memory and power of the "GREGG ALLMAN/LIVE LAID BACK TOUR '74 with Special Guests/ COWBOY." Tommy Talton/guitar, Randall Bramblett/organ and sax, Charlie Hayward/bass, and Bill Stewart/drums were all original members of that original band in 1974! They were also the players on the studio album "LAID BACK," Gregg's first solo album release. Their friendship with Gregg and experience in making the music that has endured is why this band exists. It is an 11 piece band with outstanding vocals by Mike Veal, exceptional keyboard work by Tom Grose. Superb drummer, Jack Jones joins the solidarity of Bill Stewart on the double drums setup and Chris Blackwell brings fine guitar work along with the 3 piece horn section consisting of Bryan Lopes/sax, Karl Liberatore/trumpet, and Kevin Hyde/trombone. This comment from a fan says it all: "So glad these Blessed musicians share their talents and pay tribute to Gregg and Cowboy. definitely go see them if they're anywhere near. The road goes on forever."
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

SCREEN TIME: Out on Film and more

Deondray Gossett and Quincy LeNear were married by Queen Latifah at the 2014 GRAMMY Awards broadcast. Longtime creative and domestic partners, the pair created the TV series The DL Chronicles and other projects. In 2020 they moved to East Point, so it’s as local filmmakers that they’re debuting two shorts at this year’s Out on Film Festival.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Jake Baxendale and Jasmine Lovell-Smith – ‘Sanctuary’

Jake Baxendale and Jasmine Lovell-Smith – Sanctuary. (Paintbox Records 003. Available from BandCamp. Album Review by Patrick Hadfield) A collection of two large-scale suites and two shorter pieces, Sanctuary is a bold work. Through-composed with lots of space for improvised solos, the large ensemble provides a wealth of dynamics. The arrangements and playing bring to mind several works by the likes of Maria Schneider – particularly in the evocation of bucolic scenes – although it is the large scale works of Charles Mingus that seem most redolent, possibly because of the instrumentation, rhythms and dynamics involved.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Kenny Garrett - Sounds of the Ancestors (Mack Avenue)

When alto sax-wielding jazz warrior Kenny Garrett (Miles Davis, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, the Duke Ellington Orchestra, and many more, including a ton of solo albums) decides to get spiritual, he reaches way back. Not just to the gospel sounds of the Detroit church in which he came up, but to the spirit of his African ancestors. Hence Sounds of the Ancestors, a heartfelt album that draws from a wide range of approaches, all drawn from deep wells.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Taste of Soul Atlanta - Soul In the City Concert - Day 2

TASTE OF SOUL - Soul in the City Concert. Taste of Soul Atlanta (TOSA) is a two-day, citywide food, music, and cultural festival anchored in West Downtown Atlanta across from the Mercedes Benz Stadium. TOSA is the largest Soul + R&B music concert in America with 100+ music performances over two days. The Soul in the City Concert offers ticketed (premium) seating for our main stage. The Concerts feature: Anthony David, Dondria, Phillippia, Troyman, Xavier Lewis, Jodeci Milhouse, Janelle Sy’mone, and Sean Artest. Get your seats now.
Marietta, GAcreativeloafing.com

35th Annual Art in the Park

Art in the Park is a fun and interactive way to experience a wide variety of artists working in many media. This year, the festival will feature more than 150 artists from 17 states with offerings in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. At the Artist Market, visitors can purchase art and learn about it in person with the artists. Some will even offer demonstrations during the festival for a real behind-the-scenes look at how to make certain pieces.
TV SeriesNo Film School

How This 'White Lotus' Scene Shifted the Trajectory of the Season

One character's actions can have a ripple effect across the whole series. Are you a fan of a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort? The White Lotus follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

2021 Atlanta Jazz Festival - Sunday September 5th

The 2021 Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the country’s largest and free jazz festivals, will be held at Piedmont Park over Labor Day weekend, Sunday, September 5 - Monday, September 6. The 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will showcase many of the best performers and jazz acts in the country, including Patti Austin, Archie Shepp, Mike Phillips and more on two stages, the Oak Hill Stage and the Meadow Stage.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

WRFG’S 36th ANNUAL LABOR DAY BLUES BARBECUE

Cost: $22 donation at the door, Kids 12 and under are free. Advance tickets available for $17 at www.wrfg.org. The annual Blues Festival at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park featuring Sandra Hall & The Shadows, Wasted Potential Brass Band, The Garrett Collins Project and Skyler Saufley. WRFG asks that all...
Footballcreativeloafing.com

Meet the Author: Bill Curry

'Bill Curry is a football legend. Not only is he a superstar for his amazing record as a player and coach, he has been a life-changing inspiration to those whose lives he has touched. Curry’s book, Ten Men You Meet in the Huddle: Lessons from a Football Life, will be the topic of his presentation at the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” event at 7pm on September 7th.
Lifestylecreativeloafing.com

Farm Fun Play Date

Hands down, the best way to spend the day with friends!. When you arrive, you will be greeted by our farm team, and after checking in, you will head back to our barnyard to hang out with some of our furry friends - the donkeys, Ellie, Ernie - the miniature donkeys, Jenny and April - our sweet sheep, Willow and Fern - and last but not least our fabulous goats, Jester, Blossom, Latte, Holly and Oakley. Oh, and the pigs, let’s not forget them - Hank, Pearl, Pickles, Hampton and Olivia. There are also horses, ponies, AND more goats and sheep to see in their paddocks. We’ll also visit with the chickens and Oh, the FARMTASTIC art you will make! We will Hop a Hayride and cruise around the farm, learn about compost, earthworms and see what’s growing in the garden. Be sure to bring a picnic to enjoy under the Magnolias at our tables or out in the grassy green paddock on a quilt!
Entertainmentcreativeloafing.com

DARLIN' CORY

Set against the backdrop of 1920s Appalachia, DARLIN’ CORY is a haunting new musical by playwright & novelist Phillip DePoy (EDWARD FOOTE) and Grammy Award winner Kristian Bush (TROUBADOUR). In a tiny mountain town with no road in – and no road out – a community carries secrets of all sizes. But when a young woman with ambition and intelligence collides with a pastor deeply committed to preserving the status quo, cracks begin to appear in the town’s well-constructed façade. And when a stranger appears with a mysterious backstory and the best moonshine anyone’s ever tasted – some of those secrets threaten to spill. With an original folk-country score, this modern-day myth inspired by local lore promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
MusicThe Quietus

Chris Carter

These Mute reissues reaffirm the ex-Throbbing Gristle artist's place as master of minimal, writes Johny Lamb. One of the great pleasures of recent times has been the rediscovery of the post-Throbbing Gristle catalogue of Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti, both in reissues of their older work and in their continuing creativity as Carter Tutti and Carter Tutti Void. Now Mute reissue (on vinyl for the first time) two remix albums from Chris Carter that have been out of print for quite some time.
MusicAmadhia

Toner, “White Buffalo Roam”

Toner is the project of Tony Molina Band drummer Samuelito Cruz, and if Molina’s entire “thing” is be filtering classic FM rock and power pop through a series of progressively more busted speakers, Toner points Molina’s time machine 20 or so years into the future, arriving in the ‘90s with only the first two Big Star records as a reminder of their past life. [A bit like Teenage Fanclub – Ed.]

Comments / 0

Community Policy