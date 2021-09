331 Members and 796 Guests are viewing this topic. "But the one thing historically that people need to realize is that even if there is some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory viruses of any type asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there is a rare asymptomatic transmission that may transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers."