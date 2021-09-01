WATCH: East Girls, Laramie Boys win in all-Southeastern Wyo tennis matches

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Laramie boys were (2-0) last week and continued the winning streak sweeping the East T-Birds 5-0. On the girl’s side, the result was the exact opposite as it was East that beat Laramie 5-0. LHS Tennis next plays Saturday against Rock Springs and Green River. East Tennis is next in action on Thursday in Gillette, playing Campbell County and Thunder Basin.