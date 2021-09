On September 16, new documentary Eating Our Way to Extinction will be released for a one-day theatrical premiere nationwide before making its way to multiple digital platforms later this year. Created by London-based brothers Ludo and Otto Brockway (through their production company Broxstar Productions), the new full-length documentary focuses on the vastness and beauty of the Earth—from the Amazon rainforests to the Mongolian deserts—and the devastating environmental and health effects animal agriculture has had on the planet, told by the people who experience the climate crisis on the frontlines, with the aim to inspire viewers to adopt a plant-based lifestyle.