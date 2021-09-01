Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

At least one crewmember was rescued Tuesday night, according to a statement. It is unclear how many people were on the helicopter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations," according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Aircraft Carrier#Accident#Ap#U S Navy#Mh 60s#U S Pacific Fleet#Twitter#Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
WOKV

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A brief Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California says the aircraft experienced "side-to-side" vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Atlanta safety net hospital halts elective cases

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s public safety net hospital is the latest to temporarily cancel elective surgeries, saying it is overrun with COVID-19 patients. Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said Wednesday that the hospital was “inundated” with patients over Labor Day. Some other Georgia hospitals have already cancelled elective procedures due...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: All Nevada counties to be under mask mandate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — All 17 counties in Nevada will be subject to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the week. Rural Eureka County is the state’s only jurisdiction currently not subject to such a requirement, but its report of high transmission of coronavirus infections for the second week in a row have triggered the mandate to take effect Friday.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WOKV

Waikiki resort mandates vaccination for workers, guests

HONOLULU — (AP) — A resort in the famed tourist mecca of Waikiki will be the first in Hawaii to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and guests. Starting October 15, ’Alohilani Resort will require its employees, patrons and guests to show proof they're fully vaccinated. The requirement will also apply to the six other Waikiki properties owned or operated by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Coronavirus: US COVID-19 death toll tops 650,000

The cumulative U.S. death toll associated with the coronavirus surpassed 650,000 early Wednesday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The latest figures, which include 1,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, indicate 650,697 Americans have died of the virus to date, representing roughly 14% of the more than 272,000 virus-related deaths reported globally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy