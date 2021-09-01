Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 31st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Showers and storms around the region today with most of the heavier rain in south Clark and over to Arizona. We run the chances for more showers overnight through at least the first half of the day on Wednesday before a drying trend commences into the weekend. We expect temps to return to triple digits when the humidity drops and air dries more. Could see slight chance of moisture returning next week as early as Labor Day if not sooner.