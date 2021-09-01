Severe Weather Statement issued for Culpeper, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for northern Virginia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES At 135 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bealeton, or 8 miles northeast of Culpeper, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bealeton, Remington, Brandy Station, Elkwood and Alanthus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH