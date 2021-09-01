Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buncombe The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Over 2 inches of rain has fall across southeastern Buncombe County, and rain is still falling. Expect rapid rises in the headwaters area of the Broad River, Rock Creek, and Laurel Creek. Garren Creek may flood low lying area especially on Garren Creek and Lee Dotson roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Fairview, and Gerton.