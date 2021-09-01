Cancel
La Paz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 1127 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain within the Centennial Wash impacting Wenden and Salome, along with rain within the Cunningham Wash. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with 1.6 inches measured in Wenden in the past hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar and Alamo Lake State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Caswell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caswell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Buncombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Buncombe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buncombe The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Over 2 inches of rain has fall across southeastern Buncombe County, and rain is still falling. Expect rapid rises in the headwaters area of the Broad River, Rock Creek, and Laurel Creek. Garren Creek may flood low lying area especially on Garren Creek and Lee Dotson roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Fairview, and Gerton.
Orange County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Orange County in east central Florida Northeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Saint Cloud, Narcoossee, East Lake Toho, Harmony, Lake Hart, Austin Tindall Park, Pine Grove and Alligator Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee County through 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eastern Weiss Lake to Slackland. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Tennala, Slackland, Cherokee Rock Village, Cornwall Furnace Park, Western Weiss Lake, Eastern Weiss Lake, Moshat, Ball Flat, Pleasant Gap, Coloma, Weiss Dam, Chesnut Bay Resort, Howells Crossroads and Waterhouse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Habersham County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN HABERSHAM RABUN...SOUTHEASTERN MACON...TRANSYLVANIA...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON NORTHWESTERN PICKENS AND NORTHERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Brevard to 10 miles northwest of Walhalla to 11 miles southeast of Hiawassee. These storms were nearly stationary. Locations to be impacted include Brevard, Clayton, Walhalla, Highlands, Mountain City, Rosman, Tiger, Dillard, Sky Valley and Cashiers. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Sullivan County in central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Bethel, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Swan Lake, Harris, Hurleyville, Maplewood, Mongaup Valley, Loch Sheldrake, Parksville, Smallwood, White Lake, Willowemoc, Grahamsville, Ferndale, Bradley, Aden, Lake Superior State Park and Hasbrouck. Locally heavy rainfall is likely to cause ponding of water in poor drainage areas and across roads in the area. Some basement flooding is possible. Additional heavy rain will be moving into the area from Pike county over the next few hours.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Washington County until 800 PM.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Mason County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern McCulloch, east central Menard and northwestern Mason Counties through 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp San Saba, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Long Mountain, Calf Creek, Grit, Katemcy, Camp San Saba, Streeter, Hext, Camp Air, Voca, Erna, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mason County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; Menard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern McCulloch, east central Menard and northwestern Mason Counties through 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp San Saba, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Long Mountain, Calf Creek, Grit, Katemcy, Camp San Saba, Streeter, Hext, Camp Air, Voca, Erna, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Washington County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorset, or 7 miles north of Manchester, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Manchester Center, Rupert, Sandgate, Shushan, North Rupert, Beartown, East Rupert, North Dorset, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, West Sandgate, Greenwich Junction, Freedleyville, West Rupert, South Dorset, East Dorset and Eagleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Virginia Beach, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Virginia Beach A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the northwestern City of Virginia Beach through 815 PM EDT At 723 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Kempsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Regent University, Kempsville, Rudee Heights, Princess Anne Plaza, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Bayside, Oceana, North Virginia Beach, Dam Neck, Gallups Corner and London Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Schuylkill County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Schuylkill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schuylkill County through 745 PM EDT At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mcadoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tamaqua, Mcadoo, Hometown, Grier City-Park Crest, Coaldale and Kelayres. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorset, or 7 miles north of Manchester, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Manchester Center, Rupert, Sandgate, Shushan, North Rupert, Beartown, East Rupert, North Dorset, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, West Sandgate, Greenwich Junction, Freedleyville, West Rupert, South Dorset, East Dorset and Eagleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

