Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 1127 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain within the Centennial Wash impacting Wenden and Salome, along with rain within the Cunningham Wash. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with 1.6 inches measured in Wenden in the past hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar and Alamo Lake State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
