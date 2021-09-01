Flood Advisory issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BEDFORD, SOUTHEASTERN BOTETOURT AND SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
