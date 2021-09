The CEO of Gatwick Airport has called for the testing of fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK to be scrapped, calling existing travel restrictions “out of step”.Stewart Wingate cited new figures released from Airports Council International (ACI) Europe which reveal that travel bookings in the UK are around 30 per cent of pre-Covid levels, compared with around 60 per cent in Europe. “With vaccination rates across Europe comparable, if not better than the UK's, the time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed,” he said in a statement.“Other countries have done...