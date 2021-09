After being spotted in progress with previous releases, the universal device search is now live in Android 12 Beta 5 within the Pixel Launcher app drawer. The feature has been a notable omission from previous Android 12 beta builds but has been spotted several times ahead of the Release Candidate becoming available for users. We had wondered if the feature would be made available ahead of the full release of Android 12 and allows you to quickly search for apps, contacts, settings and more.