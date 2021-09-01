No Work Wednesday on Scarlet Nation

Scarlet Nation continues with an entire new day of features as part of our No-Work Wednesday. This day is dedicated to all Rutgers fans as we provide a relentless day of content, special guests, premium perks and non-stop action on Scarlet Nation. We will have so much content that those of you at work may not get a whole lot done. Regardless of where you are, you can get over the midweek hump by indulging in the plethora of content on Scarlet Nation and the wealth of information on our premium message board, The Round Table. Here is a look at our lineup for today: