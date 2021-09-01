Historic Preservation Design Guidelines Project Public Meeting

Notice of Public Meeting – September 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Join the Cleveland Heights Planning Department and consultant Naylor Wellman to learn about the Historic Preservation Design Guidelines project, review a draft of the guidelines, ask questions, and provide comments. The guidelines were created as a tool for Local Landmark properties, but they can be helpful for any project. The meeting will be held virtually on September 2, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The join link is available below and on the City Calendar at clevelandheights.com. The draft document is posted on the Planning Department page of the Cleveland Heights website. Please contact the Planning Department with any questions at 216-291-4878 or planning@clvhts.com.