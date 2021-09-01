Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Historic Preservation Design Guidelines Project Public Meeting

clevelandheights.com
 7 days ago

Notice of Public Meeting – September 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Join the Cleveland Heights Planning Department and consultant Naylor Wellman to learn about the Historic Preservation Design Guidelines project, review a draft of the guidelines, ask questions, and provide comments. The guidelines were created as a tool for Local Landmark properties, but they can be helpful for any project. The meeting will be held virtually on September 2, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The join link is available below and on the City Calendar at clevelandheights.com. The draft document is posted on the Planning Department page of the Cleveland Heights website. Please contact the Planning Department with any questions at 216-291-4878 or planning@clvhts.com.

www.clevelandheights.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Local Landmark#The Planning Department#Webex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Historic Preservation Committee to gather Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission will conduct a special meeting Wednesday at noon at the Big Horn Women’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. The commission will gather input from community members on historic preservation and promote the development of the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Plan.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Now Accepting Community Preservation Act Project Proposals

The Town of Amherst invites you to submit projects appropriate to the provisions of the Act that you would like Community Preservation Act Committee (CPAC) to consider beginning on September 1, 2021. Proposals are due by October 1, 2021. The CPAC will ask the relevant boards, commissions and committees for their input on proposals and encourages applicants to consult with them before submission. Typically, we refer open space proposals to the Conservation Commission, recreation proposals to the Recreation, historic preservation proposals to the Historical Commission, and community housing proposals to the Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust and the Amherst Housing Authority.
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG looks at identifying historic areas of city for preservation

Bowling Green has a lot of history hammered into the architecture throughout the city. Some history goes back centuries, like the sturdy stone homes built with rock from nearby quarries. Some are grand and ornate, like the homes along West Wooster Street built with profits from the oil boom. And some are plain and unpretentious, like the homes put up near the former Heinz catsup plant for company employees.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

How downtown Burlington's TIGER project took shape through public meetings, a pandemic and higher costs

Prior to March 2020, Burlington's 2018 Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant was highly anticipated in Burlington, but after two bids came back higher than expected, potentially due to COVID-19 driving up material costs, the city has been left crunching numbers to figure out how to make the vision promised to the federal government into reality.
Pinellas County, FLthegabber.com

Join the Pinellas Historic Preservation Board

Are you an advocate for local history? Do you have a passion for preservation?. Pinellas County’s Historic Preservation Board is searching for community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals to fill two vacancies on their board. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. on September 10. One vacancy will...
Columbus, INRepublic

Meetings continue on designs for FairOaks Mall project

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Creative minds from around the country have been attracted to the city of Columbus — and visited recently to consider the future of the FairOaks Mall. Workshops were held regarding the city and Columbus Regional Health’s project to turn FairOaks Mall into a wellness and recreation center known as NexusPark.
Cheyenne, WYcheyennecity.org

Historic Preservation Board to hold August 31 Session electronically

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold a work session on Tuesday, August 31st starting at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held electronically with an option for members of the public to join electronically or call in. Please follow the instructions below to join:. Time: Aug 31,...
Ely, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Ely Post Office public art preserved

ELY – The 1940s-era murals in the Ely Post Office were given a once-in-a-lifetime cleaning, renovation and preservation this week. The two murals, one depicting a mining scene and the other celebrating the wilderness, have been part of the landmark United States Treasury building here since shortly after it was built in 1938.
Ogdensburg, NYnny360.com

Ogdensburg to host virtual public meeting on DRI projects Sept. 1

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council will be holding a virtual public meeting on Sept. 1 to comply with Downtown Revitalization Initiative requirements and to seek the public’s opinion on possible projects. On Monday night, Ogdensburg City Council held a special city council meeting during which members discussed the application process...
Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

PUBLIC MEETINGS

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 9:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St. GARDEN CITY — Zoo Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive. DEERFIELD — Deerfield City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 622 N....
Calvert County, MDBay Net

Planning & Zoning Seeks Information To Preserve Historic Cemeteries And Burial Grounds

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is seeking information from citizens regarding cemeteries or burial grounds that may be located on private property in Calvert County. Many cemeteries on private property go unreported, especially in rural areas, and county staff are working to identify, protect and document these properties for historic preservation purposes.
Politicscambridgema.gov

Cambridge Historical Commission Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 6:00 PM to consider the following matters under M.G.L. Ch. 40C and Ch. 2.78 of the Code of the City of Cambridge:. This meeting will be held online with remote participation. The public...
Shenandoah County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Historical Society presents Excellence in Preservation awards

The Shenandoah County Historical Society presented 2021 Excellence in Preservation Awards to three recipients at the Society’s annual dinner in Edinburg on Aug. 10. The awards recognize outstanding preservation projects in Shenandoah County in the fields of history, architecture, scenic beauty and material culture. Awards were given to:. • St....
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

I-81 project leaders launch another round of public meetings

The Department of Transportation, kicking off another series of meetings Tuesday night discussing the Interstate 81 project. This time around, instead of the public being able to make comments, the community now gets to ask questions. Inside of the Lincoln Middle School gym, posters and graphs about the I-81 project were displayed around the room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy