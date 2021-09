The incessant blare of a car horn; the siren keening down the street; the artificial chirp of a camera; the clang of pots and pans; the impish laugh of a stranger. To some, it's just noise. To others, it's something more: an anthem, a declaration, a song. On their latest album NOEASY, Stray Kids perfect their ability to make even the quiet parts unabashedly loud, showing us how to live with the noise — not run away from it.