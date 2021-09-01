Fishing fun for special needs community set; sign up with Adaptive Sports for Kids
NEDERLAND — All special needs athletes participating in an upcoming fishing tournament are going to catch a fish if Allen Nation has anything to say about it. “Hopefully, everyone catches a fish,” he joked this week. “We have the State of Texas coming in to stock the pond. I have my wetsuit ready in case someone needs to catch a fish. I’ll dive in the water and put a fish on a hook if I have to. I just hope it is not cold.”panews.com
Comments / 0